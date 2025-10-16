PWD maintenance vans to be coloured saffron for improving visibility

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) maintenance vans across the national capital will now sport a saffron colour as part of a visual redesign aimed at improving visibility and efficiency, officials said on Thursday.

The decision to change the colour of the vans was taken at a higher administrative level, they said.

The move coincides with the launch of the Delhi government’s Ayushman Mandir scheme, under which several public structures, including temples, have been painted saffron.

"The PWD’s maintenance vans have been given a brand-new look and refreshed design to enhance visibility and efficiency on the ground. The new colour scheme and modernised design reflect the department’s commitment to innovation, discipline and public service," a government official said.

Officials said these vans play a crucial role in the upkeep of Delhi's road network and ensure timely response to repair and maintenance requirements.