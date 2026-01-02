PWD mandates QR codes on all road signage in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued fresh directions mandating QR codes on all existing and future road signage in the national capital, as part of its extensive drive to upgrade retro-reflective signs across all roads under the department in the national capital, officials said on Friday.
According to officials, these QR codes will provide details about the signage, including warranty-related information, and may later be integrated with the PWD Sewa mobile application to allow citizens to lodge complaints regarding damage.
"In the first phase, only basic QR code details will be provided. In the second phase, more information about the signboard and a complaint feature may be added, though this has not been finalised," a PWD official said.
As part of an ongoing drive to upgrade retro-reflective signs across PWD roads, the department has issued standardised guidelines to be followed during the maintenance and installation of signboards. A fresh set of guidelines has been issued for this, which will be carried out during maintenance work on signage.
"The retro-reflective signage should include a QR code mandatorily with details printed on the bottom right corner containing warranty information such as the manufacturer's name, manufacturing date, reflective sheeting code, etc.," a PWD's order said.
Many road signs across the city are often discoloured and damaged, causing confusion among commuters.
"To ensure uniformity of road signage work on PWD roads, it is essential to establish standardised guidelines for the use of retro-reflective signage. In this regard, the mandatory specifications have been issued," a PWD official said.
According to the guidelines, a 10-year warranty from the manufacturer on the quality of the print and colours of the signage is also a must.
The manufacturer will be required to submit a notarised affidavit on Rs 100 non-judicial stamp paper. This warranty should ensure free replacement for any defects during the warranty period of 10 years, covering both the digital printer and digital ink, as approved by the reflective sheeting, the PWD's order said.
In 2024, an audit conducted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways flagged major deficiencies in road signage across the national capital, noting lack of uniformity in shape and colour due to the involvement of multiple agencies. PTI SSM SMV OZ OZ