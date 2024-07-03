PWD minister Atishi inspects centralised monsoon control room in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi PWD minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the centralised monsoon control room, which keeps eye on severely waterlogged areas of city through CCTV, at the department's headquarters, a statement said.

Demonstrating hands-on leadership, Atishi personally monitored and cross-checked today's water logging complaints with the control room data, it said.

She tracked the deployment of maintenance vehicles across the city via GPS, ensuring a proactive response to the monsoon challenges, the statement said.

During her visit, Atishi instructed the officials to submit a report of the places across Delhi that faced waterlogging problems on Wednesday and what steps the department has taken to resolve it, it said.

She also instructed that all the officials should ensure that any complaint of waterlogging is resolved as soon as possible and people do not have to face problems, it said.

On this occasion, the minister said that the Kejriwal government in Delhi is taking every necessary step to solve the problem of waterlogging during monsoon.

This control room of the PWD is playing an important role in solving the problem of waterlogging in the city during monsoon, she said.

Atishi said that through this modern control room, the department is getting help in identifying the places with waterlogging and taking immediate action there.

In the control room, she monitored the waterlogged areas and cross-checked whether necessary steps had been taken by the department to resolve the problem or not, the statement said.

The officials briefed the minister that the areas of the city with severe waterlogging are monitored 24x7 through the CCTV cameras of this control room.

Also, the PWD has released WhatsApp and toll free numbers through which people can register complaints of waterlogging.

When people complain about waterlogging in the control room through phone call or WhatsApp, the control room operators first register the complaint online, it said.

After registering the complaint, it is forwarded to the engineer of the concerned area. After that, as soon as the complaint is received, the engineer sends his team to the problem area and takes all the necessary steps to remove the waterlogging. And sends its report to the control room, it stated.

Also, if the waterlogging area comes under some other department, then the complaint is forwarded to that department and it is monitored by taking continuous follow-up from the time the complaint is received till its resolution, the statement said.

In case of waterlogging, people can register a complaint via WhatsApp on 8130188222 and by calling 011-23490323, 1800110093, it added. PTI NIT NB