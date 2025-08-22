PWD minister directs MCD to come up with tech-based tolling systems to reduce congestion

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday directed the MCD and NHAI to work together on reducing congestion caused by toll collection points on major highways and "break silos and build synergy" among each other.

Reviewing major choke points, including the Sirhol–Rajokri Border (NH-48), Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Badarpur Border (NH-19/44), Dwarka Expressway toll plaza and the Najafgarh–Bahadurgarh stretch of UER-II, the minister directed swift implementation of technology-driven tolling systems.

"Our highways cannot run on outdated systems. Gantry-based tolling, Automatic Number Plate Reading (ANPR) cameras, RFID readers, and FASTag integration will cut delays and improve transparency. Delhi must lead in adopting technology for efficient traffic management," Verma said.

Verma, who chaired a high-level coordination committee, has requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to set up gantry-based systems, which are basically electronic systems with overhead setup with cameras and do not require physical toll booths.

"When departments work in silos, projects suffer and citizens bear the cost. My message is simple—break silos, build synergy and deliver results. This committee is about action, not excuses," he added.

The PWD minister also flagged Rs 50.18 crore in pending rent dues at the Rajokri Toll Plaza and unresolved user fee collections at the Badarpur elevated fee plaza, calling for swift financial reconciliation.

"Public money cannot be locked in disputes or lost in inefficiency. Agencies must resolve all issues urgently. Every rupee collected belongs to the people and must be used for better roads, better facilities, and better services," the minister added.

Verma also ordered the immediate removal of all unauthorised encroachments and illegal dumping along Urban Extension Road-II and elsewhere, stressing that such violations hamper progress.

"Encroachments and dumping are not just administrative failures- they are direct obstructions to Delhi's progress. Such practices must end immediately," the PWD minister said further.

Verma also directed MCD to clear illegal hoardings and unauthorised parking near Mahipalpur flyover, Delhi–Meerut Expressway, and NH-709B and the issues of illegal sewerage connections into stormwater drains along national highways.

Strict directions were to be issued to disconnect such connections and penalise violators, he added. PTI SSM HIG