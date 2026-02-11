PWD minister directs officials to conduct regular inspections of project sites

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all the officials to visit and inspect project sites on ground in the wake of the recent Janakpuri biker death incident, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday.

The minister conducted a surprise inspection of a Public Works Department (PWD) project site near Tilak Bridge, ITO, where the government is carrying out drain remodelling work before monsoon season.

"We have given directions to complete the construction work of this wall, a tender has already been floated for this work. In light of the recent incident, we have given directions to all the officers to go in the field and we are also carrying out inspections," Singh told reporters.

The ITO area near the bridge had faced waterlogging last year, after which a connecting drain is under repairs, the drain is running along a Municipal Corporation of Delhi road.

"We will talk to MCD also regarding this road," Singh said further.

Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini early last week when he fell into the pit dug for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work.

Earlier on Tuesday, PWD had issued fresh directives to carry out safety inspections of flyovers, underpasses, roadside drains, streetlights and other road infrastructure.

Officials have been directed that all ongoing and future road excavation and construction works must be properly barricaded at all times during the day, and at night, the PWD has said.