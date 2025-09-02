PWD minister Parvesh Verma directs Railways to expedite stalled underpass project

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Public Works Department minister, Parvesh Verma, on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Railway officials to approve pending approvals for completion of an underpass that is part of the Pragati Maidan transit corridor.

"Held a detailed meeting with officials of Railways and PWD to review the Pragati Maidan underpass 5, drainage works, and railway crossings. I have directed both departments to work in close coordination and ensure timely execution so that citizens do not face waterlogging or congestion," Verma said in a post on X in Hindi. Last month the Delhi government had received the go-ahead from the Centre to complete construction of underpass No. 5.

For more than two years now, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been struggling to fully operationalise the Bhairon Marg underpass due to technical difficulties faced in construction work. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had approved the department's revised plan to complete.

"Even after the approval from MoHUA there is NOC which is required from the railway department for the underpass work. There were other issues pertaining to railway crossings situated in Delhi that were discussed during the meeting, officials said. According to officials, currently, due to the incomplete underpass, traffic is being managed with temporary diversions and barricading, leading to severe congestion near Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Construction work at the underpass halted in 2023 after precast concrete boxes, pushed under an active railway line using the 'box-pushing' method, sank due to flooding caused by the nearby the Yamuna. PTI SSM SSM SKY SKY