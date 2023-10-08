PWD minister pulls up officials for laxity in maintenance of sidewalks in west Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Public Works Development Minister Atishi on Sunday pulled up officials for neglecting sidewalks on west Delhi roads and directed them to immediately remove encroachments on the footpaths. The minister's instruction to the officials came during her inspection of the city's roads for the fourth consecutive week, a government statement issued here said.

Advertisment

Atishi on Sunday inspected the roads between Janakpuri East Metro and Tilak Nagar Metro station, the statement said.

She said the condition of footpaths on the roads was "far from ideal", lacking uniformity and requiring repairs. Numerous encroachments were also observed on the footpaths. Pruning of trees, enhancement of drainage systems, and uniformity in horticulture were also identified as immediate concerns, according to the statement.

She noted that there is significant room for improvement in these roads and that the current state is unacceptable in the government led by Arvind Kejriwal, it added.

Advertisment

“The Kejriwal government will not tolerate any negligence or compromise in the mission to make Delhi's roads world-class, " the PWD minister said.

"The BJP continues scheming against AAP leaders every single day. No matter how many attempts they make to stop public work using the CBI or ED, our work to beautify Delhi will not stop at any costs," she stressed.

During the inspection, she instructed officials to “formulate a comprehensive plan" to improve the condition of all roads in their respective divisions within a week, the statement said.

Atishi instructed the PWD officials to immediately initiate the maintenance of drainage systems, horticulture, pedestrian needs, safety-related changes in footpaths, tree pruning, and replacement of damaged curb stones, particularly on the Central Verge, it added. PTI SLB RPA