PWD Minister Verma inspects ongoing road, drainage repair projects in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, under the second phase of the 'Government on Wheels' initiative inspected several ongoing road and drainage repair projects across city on Tuesday.

The initiative was first launched in the month of August when Verma and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and other departments, inspected a 47-km stretch of Outer Ring Road.

During the second inspection also, senior officials from multiple departments travelled together on a single bus, aiming to understand the issues faced by the public on roads.

"Our government has taken steps. Mundka Road has been transferred to NHAI, a drainage system is being built alongside. In one year, the road will be improved from Punjabi Bagh to the Bahadurgarh border… "In the coming time, you will see that work which never happened in the last 25 years will now be done," Verma told PTI videos.

The four-hour inspection included halts at various congestion points and problematic stretches, where commuters reportedly face regular difficulties, including Dhaula Kuan metro station, near Sai Baba temple in Nazafgarh and Nangloi-Najafgarh road.

Issues such as footpath encroachments, damaged and uneven road surfaces, neglected drainage systems and sanitation lapses were identified during the drive.