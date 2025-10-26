PWD minister visits ghats, reviews Chhath Puja preparations in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma visited several ghats in the national capital on Sunday to take stock of arrangements for Chhath Puja, officials said.

Starting from the Matiala area, Verma interacted with devotees at the ghats and examined the preparations for the festival, which is mostly celebrated by the Purvanchali community in the city.

He is expected to tour other areas as well later in the day.

This year, the Delhi government has promised grand Chhath Puja celebrations. Around 1,300 ghats have been constructed across the city, including 17 major ghats along the Yamuna river, officials said.

Last week, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the Kalindi Kunj Chhath ghat to inspect preparations and assured a froth-free Yamuna during the festival. PTI SSM ANM PRK PRK