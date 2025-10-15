PWD Minister writes to MLAs on traffic congestion, possibility of flyover construction

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) To better understand local issues, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has written individual letters to all the MLAs, asking them to inform him about traffic congestion in their constituencies, officials said on Wednesday.

Verma, who heads a high-level traffic congestion committee comprising officials from the traffic police, Public Works Department (PWD), and traffic experts, has asked the local representatives to also identify areas where flyovers can be constructed.

"The move aims to approach the problem of traffic congestion at a basic level and then make an overall mega plan for the national capital, where it is a major problem," an official told PTI.

According to Jitender Mahajan, BJP MLA from Rohtas Nagar, he has also received a letter from Verma.

"Yes, I have received a letter from the PWD Minister asking about traffic congestion and road issues, and we will be sending our suggestions back soon," Mahajan told PTI.

In an effort to streamline traffic and create a congestion-free road network, PWD Minister Verma, in April this year, formulated the committee, which also included traffic experts, with a mandate to take concrete steps towards creating a long-term and sustainable solution for smooth road management in Delhi, officials said.

Minister of the Social Welfare Department in the Delhi government, Ravinder Indraj Singh, responding to Verma's letter, raised the problem of traffic congestion in his constituency.

"Kindly refer to your letter wherein you (Verma) have sought prospective locations for flyover construction. In this regard, I would like to draw your kind attention to the issue of heavy traffic congestion on the stretch from DSIIDC cut near Gramin Gaushala to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Bawana," Singh, MLA from Bawana, said in his response, dated October 14.

"The situation is deteriorating with each passing day and has become a serious concern for local residents as well as daily commuters, causing considerable inconvenience," Indraj's letter added.

Further, to reduce traffic disruptions caused by construction work, the PWD Minister has directed PWD officials to carry out all major infrastructure projects during night hours.

Officials said upcoming projects, including proposals like the elevated Ring Road, which is a major road infrastructure project, will be taken up at night, starting at 11 pm and going up to 6 am. PTI SSM SSM HIG HIG