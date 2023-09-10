PWD, NDMC teams toil away to prevent waterlogging on roads for G20 delegates

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) As rains lashed Delhi on Saturday, teams of the PWD and the NDMC worked overnight to ensure there is no waterlogging on roads designated for VVIP movement during the G20 Summit.

The two-day event under India's presidency of the influential bloc concluded on Sunday. During the day, among other programmes, the G20 leaders visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty visited the Akshardham temple here.

According to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman Satish Upadhyay, with heavy rains persisting throughout Saturday night, more than 1,000 dedicated NDMC workers and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) worked tirelessly round the clock to prevent waterlogging on key roads designated for use by Heads of States during the G20 Leaders Summit.

He said between 1 am and 3 am, the teams worked to ensure the roads were clear for high-profile VIP convoys.

As of Sunday, the Disaster Management Centre received a total of 70 complaints. Of these, 26 were received Saturday night, and the remaining 44 poured in by 11 am on Sunday. Among others, the reported issues encompassed minor waterlogging and malfunctioning road lights, necessitating swift and effective action.

In a statement, Upadhyay said 19 instances of waterlogging were promptly resolved at crucial locations, including Janpath, Sikandra Road, C Hexagon, Copernicus Marg, Barakhamba Road, Harish Chander Mathur Lane, and Kautilya Marg.

The removal of water stagnation was achieved through manual efforts and the utilization of Super Soccer machines. Additionally, water stagnation in potted plants at prominent areas was effectively addressed. Female workers are also part of these operations on the roads, it said.

Upadhyay said out of a total 65 fountains, 35 were refilled within a two-hour security window from 10.30 pm to 12.30 am. There was no window available from 1 to 7 pm for completing such tasks, he said.

The NDMC swiftly resolved supply issues at Vidyut Bhawan, occurring between 2.30 am and 3.30 am on Sunday.

The NDMC recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 19.96 on September 10. In the last five days, AQI was less than 100. This has been achieved by deep cleaning of roads, and pedestrian pathways with water, mechanical road sweeping, and horticulture improvement, the statement read.

The NDMC staff demonstrated their unwavering dedication by promptly addressing concerns related to decorations, it quoted Upadhyay as saying.

The horticulture department mobilized various teams in different locations, ensuring quick responses and coordination from the G20 Control Room on Humayun Road. The teams managed the repair and maintenance of decorations, including floral boards, floral fountains, and tree wrapping with floral garlands. They worked to maintain decorative plant pots, window trays, and proper pot alignment, even in highly secured areas like C Hexagon, SP Marg, and Akbar road, he said.

Authorized animal feeders were provided a window to feed stray dogs within their respective areas, with seamless coordination with the Delhi Police, he added.

Six teams of Enforcement were deployed from the North and South Zone consisting of 10-12 personnel in each team. All the hoardings/ flexes, signage's / hanging wires which were fallen or broken or bent due to rain/wind were removed/corrected on the spot. Teams were vigil round the clock and reported the waterlogging issue to the NDMC control room set up at Humayun road, he said.

Upadhyay said the G20 control room also played a pivotal role by dispatching teams near Pragati Maidan, facilitating inter-departmental coordination.

The Public Works Department received 20 waterlogging calls on Sunday, according to an official. He said the PWD control room operated round the clock for two days to ensure there are no glitches. Through CCTV cameras, areas that had witnessed flooding in July were being monitored but there were no glitches or waterlogging reported, he said. PTI SLB CK