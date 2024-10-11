PWD offers 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow to Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday offered the 6 Flag Staff Road Bungalow (CM House) to Delhi CM Atishi.

Earlier on Thursday, the department prepared an inventory of items in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.

Two inventories, one before issuing of the vacation certificate to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after he vacated the bungalow and the other after his successor Atishi left it on Wednesday, were prepared.

The bungalow where Kejriwal lived as chief minister for over nine years has come in the eye of a storm with the chief minister moving in and out of it in quick succession.

AAP has alleged that the LG, at the behest of the BJP, got the bungalow "forcibly" vacated. The BJP on the other hand has alleged that the bungalow was occupied by the chief minister without proper allotment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's office (CMO) had written to the Public Works Department (PWD) for allotment of the bungalow to Atishi.

In the images shared by AAP, the chief minister was seen working amid a pile of packed cartons of belongings at her private residence, a day after she was allegedly forced to vacate the Flagstaff Road.

Atishi, who lives in her Assembly constituency Kalkaji in south Delhi, was allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister last year in the then Arvind Kejriwal government.

The AAP has claimed that the bungalow was the chief minister's residence, which was properly vacated by Kejriwal and its keys were later handed over to his successor Atishi by PWD officials.

Sources in the LG's office, on the other hand, have claimed that the Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the chief minister's designated residence and it is not allotted to Atishi yet.

They have also said the bungalow will be handed over to the chief minister after preparing inventories of the items kept inside it for fresh allotment.

The BJP has accused the AAP and Kejriwal of trying to "illegally occupy" the bungalow by making Atishi move in without its proper handover and fresh allotment.