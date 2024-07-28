PWD official caught taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in MP

Narmadapuram (MP), Jul 28 (PTI) An official of the public works department was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a contractor in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Sunday, police said.

The Special Police Establishment (SPE) laid a trap and caught R C Tirole, a superintendent engineer of the PWD department, accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Bajpai said.

According to the complainant, the accused official allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him to extend the timeline to complete the work on eight roads in the Multai and Bhainsdehi areas of Betul district, he said.

Tirole allegedly kept the proposal pending and demanded a bribe, the official said, adding that further legal steps will be taken in the matter. PTI COR ADU ARU