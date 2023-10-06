PWD official held for demanding Rs 15,000 bribe to clear contractor's dues in Thane

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an official from the public works department (PWD) in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor to clear his dues, an official said on Friday.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Vishal Gosavi (34), a junior clerk with the PWD (Tribal), inspector Rajesh Jadge of the Thane ACB said.

As per the complaint, the department had to pay the contractor Rs 5.79 lakh and to clear the dues, the accused official demanded Rs 5,000 for the audit officer and Rs 10,000 for issuing the work order, the official said.

The Thane ACB laid a trap on Thursday evening and caught the clerk red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 from the contractor, he said. PTI COR ARU