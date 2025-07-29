PWD official suspended after video of him signing official files inside bar goes viral

Gadchiroli, Jul 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended a sub-divisional engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Gadchiroli district after his video of signing official files sitting inside a bar went viral on social media, an official said.

After the purported video of Chamorshi PWD sub-divisional engineer Devanand Sontakke sitting with two persons in a bar in Nagpur and signing the files went viral, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed the Divisional Commissioner to carry out an inquiry into it, sources said.

Gadchiroli PWD superintendent engineer Neeta Thakre confirmed that the official concerned has been suspended and investigation is on. PTI COR CLS NP