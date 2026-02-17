PWD officials directed to adhere to norms before undertaking demolition activity in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a stern warning to its officials on Tuesday, directing them to strictly adhere to prescribed norms before undertaking demolition works.

The department emphasised that before initiating any demolition, officials must ensure that a proper technical assessment is conducted and the justification is formally recorded.

"It has come to the notice that in certain cases, demolition of existing buildings and infrastructure assets is being contemplated, undertaken without strictly adhering to the prescribed norms and procedures," PWD said in an order.

The PWD, entrusted with maintenance of nearly 1,400 km of roads and associated sewerage lines, has flagged encroachment at several locations. Demolition drives have been undertaken to remove encroachment over drains.

In its Tuesday order, the PWD cautioned officers not to go forward with the demolition of an existing building or infrastructure without following due norms, recording proper technical assessment, and approval from the competent authority in writing.

Further, the order directed adherence to due procedure in maintaining inventory, valuation, and proper disposal of dismantled materials. It also made it mandatory to obtain all statutory clearances.

"Violation of the above instructions will be viewed seriously and responsibility shall be fixed accordingly," the department warned. PTI SSM SSM ARB ARB