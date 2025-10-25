PWD plans 3 new flyovers to decongest Delhi's Outer Ring Road

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD), to decongest West and Northwest Delhi, is planning to construct three flyovers for which feasibility studies worth over Rs 10 crore will be carried out soon, officials informed on Saturday.

According to officials, the projects are part of the overall city decongestion plan of the Delhi government as these stretches currently face heavy vehicular traffic.

"The first project is the construction of a flyover from Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri on Outer Ring Road and further connecting to the Urban Extension Road 2 (UER) project, which has been recently opened for public use. Tenders have been floated for all three projects," they said.

This stretch includes three traffic signals located at Kanjhawala Chowk UER-II, Sec-22 Rohini (Begumpur), Y-Block Mangolpuri and Pathar market junction, and the total road length covered under the project is around 10 kilometres, the project plan reads.

The cost of this study is Rs 3.4 crore, and the detailed project report has to be submitted in six months' time to the PWD.

The second project is the construction of a flyover along the Supplementary Drain starting near Keshopur Depot to the Haiderpur area on Outer Ring Road, a distance of approximately 17.5 km. The cost for the study of this project is Rs 5.6 crore.

The detailed study will include a survey of the entire area and mapping of all buildings, details on encroachments, the number of trees, signage, road features and other permanent structures that are in the area of this project, according to the tender.

"The study of the intersection also involves a cost-benefit analysis by taking into account the economic, environmental and social costs in implementing the project," it added.

The road stretch also has several trees; the consultant will provide the details of the number of trees to be felled and the ones that can be saved by transplanting, officials said.

The third flyover is being planned from Sagarpur to Mayapuri Chowk, on a road length of 4.3 km, but has several challenges.

The tender shows that the stretch is close to a boundary wall of the Tihar jail complex. Additionally, a high-tension power line is running across the road stretch where the flyover is being planned.

"Approximately 300 trees are on the road, and the Right of Way (ROW) varies along the several encroachments on the road. But the studies will clear the picture more," a PWD official said.

The feasibility study for this project will be carried out at the cost of Rs 1.3 crore with a deadline of six months.