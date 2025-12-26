PWD plans beautification of roundabouts in Central, South Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the plan to revamp and beautify the four prominent roundabouts in Central and South Delhi areas, officials said on Friday.

The initiative includes proper landscaping, horticulture work, fixing of any damaged tiles, poles and lights at a cost of more than Rs 5 crore, they said.

Last month, PWD minister Parvesh Verma had approved a beautification plan under which 41 major roundabouts across the city will be covered. According to the project plan, each roundabout will highlight the distinctive art, heritage, and traditional elements associated with each state and union territory; the remaining will be dedicated to the armed forces.

The locations include Crown Plaza red light near Okhla Mandi, T-point at Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg, Delhi Gate Chowk and the Seemapuri area, the official said.

"We are estimating to complete the work in around three to four months after awarding of work; tenders have been floated to select a company," a senior government official said.

The beautification work will include artistic landscaping, advanced lighting systems, sculptural installations, murals and thematic greenery, blending traditional aesthetics with modern urban design principles. PTI SSM APL APL