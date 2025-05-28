PWD plans beautification project near Rajghat with fountains, greenery

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi is planning a Rs 6 crore beautification project to enhance the area around Rajghat near Satygrah Marg, officials said.

The project, aimed at transforming the stretch between Rajghat and Satyagrah Marg, will involve the installation of sculpted fountains, water ponds, and enhanced greenery along the central verge. The project is expected to be completed within four months from the date of award of work, they said.

Until last year, the PWD carried out road beautification work under its streetscaping project. However, with the initiative now wrapped up by the new BJP government, this is the first such project taken up by the department.

"The electrical fountains will be around 11 feet tall and will be integrated with water ponds. We have floated a tender for the project, and it will take four months to complete both civil and electrical work," an official said.

More than 200 nozzles will be installed on this stretch to make the area attractive and provide a treat to the eyes of tourists and passersby, officials said.

The area is set for redevelopment connects the Delhi Secretariat on one side and the Rajghat red light intersection on the other.

During the G20 preparations last year, a similar beautification project was carried out in front of Rajghat, which drew large crowds to Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Bharat Mandapam.

According to officials, the fountains will feature colourful lighting effects to enhance the visitor experience. Rajghat houses the samadhis of several former Prime Ministers, including the resting place of Mahatma Gandhi, making it a significant tourist destination. Recently, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a special cleanliness drive aimed at improving the appearance of roads, central verges, repairing footpaths, and removing encroachments.

Under the beautification project of Satyagrah Marg, PWD also has plans to clean the entire road, remove all kinds of debris, garbage, repair footpaths and pavements, and the central median.

Officials said, installation of designer lights, street pole, lamps and enhancing green belt by planting all season flowers, herbs and colour shrubs in central verge are also on the card.

Currently there are more than 40 sculptures, animal statues and shivlings installed at various locations across Delhi as part of road beautification efforts by authorities. PTI SSM OZ OZ