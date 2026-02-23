PWD plans decongestion of main east Delhi roads and skywalk at Laxmi Nagar intersection

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) To decongest east Delhi's key arterial stretches -- the Geeta Colony Road, Patparganj Road and Mother Dairy road, PWD plans to carry out a feasibility study, officials said on Monday.

In addition, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct a skywalk at Laxmi Nagar intersection, one of the most congested spots in Delhi.

"To decongest the Geeta Colony road and have a congestion free traffic movement, a feasibility study will be conducted between Mother Dairy and Kashyap Mohalla," a PWD official said.

Recently, in an effort to ease traffic congestion on Vikas Marg, starting from the Laxmi Nagar intersection, all red lights were closed and U-turns were created to smoothen vehicular movement.

"The skywalk will help in movement of pedestrians at the red light. We have received the financial nod for the project and soon tenders will be floated. The skywalk would be similar to the one constructed on Tilak Marg near ITO, connecting several spots together," Abhya Verma, MLA Laxmi Nagar said.

The red light connects to Mother Dairy road which further connects to Patparganj area and also to Delhi-Meerut Expressway towards cities of Ghaziabad and Noida.

"The government will also be carrying out extensive recarpetting of three roads -- Mother Dairy road, Patparganj road and Vikas Marg and revamp of footpath along the roads. This will help in reducing congestion on the road," Verma further said.

Currently, there is a single flyover on Mother Dairy road towards Mayur Vihar, however after landing near the Mother Dairy plant red light, the traffic halts. Also on both residents of the roads, residential and commercial establishments leading to parking of vehicles on road, causing heavy congestion during rush hours.

"A feasibility study will be conducted to determine the kind of corridor improvement woprk that can be carried out, including an underpass, flyover, or both is the goal of decongestion. The Geeta Colony road carries heavy traffic," the plan states.

Apart from carrying out surveys of buildings and encroachments, consultants will also conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the scheme by taking into account the economic costs, environmental costs and social costs in implementing the scheme.