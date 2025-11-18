PWD plans flyover and underpass to decongest Northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD), in association with Northern Railways, plans to construct a flyover and an underpass in Northwest Delhi's Khera Kalan near the Rohini area for Rs 109 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, currently, there is a manned railway crossing that is part of the Delhi-Ambala railway line at the location, due to which there is heavy traffic congestion on this route during rush hours.

"Railways have intimated that it has already awarded their work; it is being executed on a deposit basis according to the revised MOU, which will be finalised soon, and in-principle approval has been given to the project," a senior government official said.

As part of the corridor improvement project plan, a four-lane, around 800-metre-long Railway Overbridge (flyover), along with a Railway Underpass (RUB) around 5 metres wide, including a 1.2-metre footpath for pedestrian movement, would be constructed. The footpath inside the underpasses would be connected to the road above through a ramp.

"To facilitate movement of local traffic, a U-turn will also be constructed at the total estimated cost of Rs 109 crore," the official added.

In 2015, the Delhi government had planned to remove 10 manned railway crossings in Northwest Delhi to reduce congestion; this project is one of them.

"Then, in 2020, a feasibility study was conducted for this project. A year later, in 2021, the Delhi Urban Arts Commission approved the project; however, in 2022, the drawings were changed," the official explained further.

The feasibility study took into account vehicle parking spaces on the stretch and the timing of the closing and opening of railway crossings, he added.

Now, the existing railway crossing would be closed to make way for flyovers and underpasses, and the work would be executed by Northern Railways. PTI SSM HIG