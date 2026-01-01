PWD plans flyover in Janakpuri to decongest Pankha road

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Public Works Department is planning to construct a flyover to decongest the Janakpuri Pankha Road crossing in West Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the project is proposed on a nearly 700-metre stretch between DESU Colony and Janakpuri D-Block, one of the busiest road intersections in West Delhi and a key arterial route connecting the area with New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment.

The road serves as a crucial connectivity corridor to the IGI Airport, Dwarka and Najafgarh, while also linking areas such as Delhi Cantonment, Dhaula Kuan, Hari Nagar and Tilak Nagar.

"The stretch frequently witnesses traffic snarls due to heavy vehicular movement, illegal encroachments and roadside parking. To avoid peak-hour congestion on the main road, commuters often divert through internal colony roads, which further worsens congestion at junction points," a PWD official said.

To address the issue, the department has approved Rs 2 crore to appoint consultants who will carry out a traffic and feasibility study, the official said. The consultants will assess traffic volume and recommend whether a flyover would be able to ease congestion on the stretch.

"The plan is to develop a signal-free elevated corridor at the Janakpuri crossing to ensure smoother traffic movement for both local commuters and long-distance travellers," the official added.

A detailed project report has also been ordered following the feasibility study.

A detailed project report has also been ordered following the feasibility study.

The PWD has also proposed to undertake repairs of the Seelampur flyover in East Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore. The flyover, completed in 2000, has developed cracks and weakened expansion joints, which have affected traffic flow.