PWD plans road revamp work near new Delhi BJP office

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) With the Delhi BJP office shifting soon to new premises on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, the PWD will carry out road improvement work and beautification works in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

The timeline to complete the project is one month and the cost is Rs 2.23 crore, which includes civil and electrical works, they said.

The Delhi BJP office, which is situated in a bungalow on Pandit Pant Marg in Lutyens' Delhi, will move closer to the party's national headquarters on DDU Marg.

The swanky new office of Delhi BJP is under construction from 2023 and is likely to be completed soon. The multi-storey office will have more space than its existing office, to accommodate more people and party functionaries. It will also have modern facilities like a basement parking, conference room and meeting room.

"Currently the state office is very small compared to our needs, there is hardly any space for parking vehicles, keeping all these things in mind, the new office is being constructed, the work is likely to take one to two months to complete," said a BJP functionary.

According to the revamp plan, the area will be cleaned and any defects like potholes and cracks on the road will be repaired.

"The approach road is in poor condition," said a senior PWD official.

Te road stretch will be properly illuminated as new LED streetlights will be installed and road marking and painting work will be done.

The work will include the improvement of road pavement and drain cleaning and repair.