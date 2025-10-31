PWD plans second automatic misting project in RK Puram to tackle Delhi's road dust

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) With Delhi facing persistent smog-like conditions, the PWD has launched its second project to install automatic water misting systems along city roads, officials said on Friday.

The initiative aims to reduce dust levels, one of the major contributors to air pollution, by spraying fine water mist along busy stretches.

Similar projects have already been implemented in areas managed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in their respective jurisdictions.

The Public Works Department's latest project will cover Church Road in Sector 1, RK Puram, following the earlier installation on Rani Jhansi Road.

"The department has floated a tender for the project, which involves the installation of misting nozzles along with supporting accessories. The work is expected to be completed within the next 30 days," an official said.

The automatic system will be installed on streetlight poles at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. According to the tender, the system will be powered by a 2,000-litre-per-day capacity RO water pumping unit.

To ensure the security of the equipment, the tender document also specifies the deployment of security guards.

"The misting system will operate in two shifts - 6 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. The contractor will also be responsible for a year's defect-free liability," the tender states.

This initiative follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directive in March to install sprinklers and smog guns throughout the year to address air quality concerns.

Earlier in June, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted an on-ground inspection of a similar Automatic Misting System installed on Lodhi Road. Officials stated that these systems are designed to suppress dust particles and reduce carbon emissions.

Currently, high-pressure mist sprayers are operational not only in central Delhi but also on DDA-maintained roads in Dwarka, extending the city’s anti-pollution efforts across both central and peripheral zones. PTI SSM ANM HIG