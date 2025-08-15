PWD plans security, cleaning for decorative fountains installed during G20 summit

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to hire a facility management company at an estimated cost of Rs 2.2 crore per year to ensure the proper upkeep and safety of decorative fountains across Central and New Delhi, officials said.

The project will cover approximately 25 musical fountains and six sculpted fountains installed at key locations around Bharat Mandapam, including Civil Lines, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, Shanti Van, Supreme Court Outer Campus, Bhairon Marg, and DDU Marg.

Many of these installations were part of the city beautification efforts ahead of the G-20 summit, officials said.

As part of the city's revamp, the PWD installed 14 fountains outside the convention center on Mathura Road between Gate Number 6 and 7 of Bharat Mandapam.

"All the fountains have to be cleaned every four months, for which additional labour will be deployed by the agency hired. The electrical parts and nozzles of the fountains under the project will be taken care of, for which a tender has been floated," the tender document said.

The Ring Road stretch near Rajghat is an important road. Not only is it frequented by several tourists but foreign dignitaries also visit the memorial to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Security guards will also be deployed to watch over these fountains, in eight hour shifts, as there have been previous incidents of thefts of electrical parts and nozzles of these fountains, according to officials.

The musical fountains installed on roads around Bharat Mandapam have colourful lights and are operated during evening and special events.

Some of the fountains installed in Civil Lines area are designed in dolphin, mushroom and horse shaped which were personally overlooked by the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. PTI SSM OZ OZ