PWD selects seven sites for redevelopment project under PPP model in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has selected seven residential land pockets under its jurisdiction for a redevelopment and commercialisation project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, seven locations — Vikas Bhawan-1 (ITO), Timarpur, Gulabi Bagh, Kalyanvas, Probyn Road, Sindhora Khurd, Sindhora Kalan, and Bahapur — have been selected for the redevelopment project to meet the future housing requirements and better utilise public land.

"The details of the land area and the number of existing buildings at these locations have been shared with NBCC. Once the PPP proposal is received from them, we will further process the project," a PWD official said.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), a government-owned public sector undertaking (PSU), has previously undertaken similar redevelopment projects, including the construction of high-rise buildings in government housing complexes at Kidwai Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, and Kasturba Nagar.

Among the seven sites, Vikas Bhawan at ITO is one of PWD’s largest office spaces in the city, housing multiple Delhi government departments such as the Excise Department, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Environment Department, and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Under the PPP model, the plan is to redevelop these housing colonies and recover the cost by allowing construction of private offices and retail spaces and maybe even selling leftover land parcels to private developers, officials said.

North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, Sindhora Kalan, and Sindhora Khurd colonies currently have around 1200 type 1, type 2, and type 3 government quarters, which have been shortlisted for redevelopment.

Near the Civil Lines area on Probyn Road, the PWD has 16 type 5 residential quarters and another 90 type 3 quarters in the Timarpur area, which have been selected. In East Delhi's Kalyanvas area, 70 type 2 flats for government accommodation will also be part of the redevelopment project.

Currently, many of these colonies are old and in poor condition, and the objective is to replace them with modern and sustainable infrastructure, officials said.