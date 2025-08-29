PWD starts feasibility study for 55-Km long elevated road over Delhi's Ring Road

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Moving ahead with its proposal to construct an elevated road over the existing Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to complete the feasibility study for the project within seven months, officials said on Friday.

As part of the Delhi decongestion plan, the Delhi government had earlier this year announced the ambitious 55-km-long corridor and directed the PWD to prepare a plan.

"The feasibility study is aimed at finding a solution to traffic jams on Ring Road, which forms a vital road network passing through densely populated areas. We have started work on the project," a PWD official said.

The study will cost Rs 17.6 crore, and the detailed project report is expected in six to seven months, officials said.

According to the PWD, the Ring Road starts at Nigam Bodh Ghat and stretches up to Burari, covering about 55 km and key locations such as AIIMS, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan, Punjabi Bagh and Lajpat Nagar.

"The study will identify existing congestion points, traffic load, land acquisition requirements, and drainage needs," the official said.

The tender document stated that the consultant would also collect information on high and low flood levels, tidal levels, and the Yamuna catchment area Officials said the proposed elevated corridor would require huge funds and was likely to be executed under a public-private partnership. It could also include extensions to connect NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per the tender, the consultant will carry out a 24-hour traffic volume survey of all categories of vehicles on working days, covering turning movements and vehicle classification at intersections.

The consultants will also survey buildings and encroachments, and conduct a cost-benefit analysis by factoring in economic, environmental and social costs of the scheme, they said.