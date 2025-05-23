PWD starts working on project to digitize Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has started working on the project to digitize the Delhi Assembly, officials said on Friday.

Earlier in March this year, Speaker Vijender Gupta had convened a meeting with officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to discuss the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Delhi Assembly.

"All the components for end-to-end digitization of the Delhi Assembly, like an audiovisual system and networking dashboard, will be installed under the NeVA project, including setting up hardware for high-speed data networking. A tender has been floated for the implementation of the project," said a PWD official.

NeVA aims to serve as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices, ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports and access to a digital library. 27 state legislative assemblies across the country have implemented this digital workflow system.

"With NeVA’s implementation, the Delhi Assembly will take a significant step towards a fully digitized and paperless governance model, enhancing operational efficiency and public access to legislative proceedings," Gupta had said earlier.

According to officials, the cost of this project is Rs 15 crore with a timeline of 50 days from the day the work is awarded.

With an aim to understand the subject more, Gupta, along with a delegation, even visited the Odisha Assembly last month to examine various NeVA components such as applications, dashboards and war rooms, gaining a first-hand understanding of how technology can enhance legislative transparency and streamline proceedings.

"The Delhi Assembly is committed to playing a leading role in this digital transformation. The shift to e-Vidhan will not only enhance operational efficiency but also promote environmental sustainability. It will bring greater speed and transparency to legislative processes," Gupta said during his Odisha visit.

The Delhi Assembly intends to adopt elements of Odisha’s NeVA model as needed in future and plans to invite the state's technical experts to Delhi to share their knowledge. PTI SSM AS AS