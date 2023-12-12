PWD to carry out pre-feasibility study on possibility of flyover in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi government will carry out a pre-feasibility study to explore the construction of an elevated flyover in Bawana Village that will connect it to nearby Kanjhawala and Narela Road, officials said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to appoint a consultant to carry out the study. The request for construction of the flyover was made by Bawana MLA Jai Bhagwan, they added.

"The consultant will carry out a Traffic Volume Count survey for all categories of vehicles for 24 hours on any midweek working day, showing all turning movements with classification of vehicles at every intersection," said an official.

The consultant will also analyse the survey data -- including peak-hour traffic flow and peak-hour intersection load -- to check the need for a flyover or an underpass, the official further explained.

The consultant will conduct a cost-benefit analysis by taking into account the economic, environmental and social costs in implementing the project, the official said.

The report will also have details of savings in journey time, man hours, fuel consumption and reduction in vehicular emission.

"The consultant will prepare the drawings, report and presentation as required to explain the scheme of flyover or underpass," he said.

The proposed elevated flyover will connect Bawana Village with DSIIDC Bawana, Auchandi, Kanjhawala and Narela Road.

"The Bawana MLA had requested the PWD minister to look at the possibility of the construction of a flyover in the area to ease congestion," the official said.

"Following the request, we were directed to carry out a pre-feasibility study. On the basis of its report, a more detailed study will be carried out and building plans prepared. A detailed proposal will be submitted to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre," he said.

MLA Jai Bhagwan said the construction of a flyover is his "dream project".

"There is a lot of congestion on the Bawana Road and the construction of a flyover with multiple arms will ease the woes of commuters," he said.

"In the area, 97 per cent of the people are in favour of the construction of a flyover. The remainder are opposed to it since they think that their shops on the main road will be impacted but that won't be the case," the MLA told PTI over phone. PTI SLB SZM