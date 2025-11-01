PWD to extend Munak Canal Road project to Kashmere Gate ISBT

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to extend the Munak Canal Elevated Road project up to Kashmere Gate ISBT to improve connectivity to Haryana, a minister said on Saturday.

The extension will include the construction of a 4-km tunnel between Inderlok and Kashmere Gate ISBT.

"The department has also begun the process to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. The initiative is part of the Delhi Government's plan to expand road infrastructure and address long-standing traffic congestion across North Delhi," PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said in a statement.

The elevated road, currently planned till Inderlok, will be extended through an underground tunnel up to Kashmere Gate.

Once completed, it will provide a continuous, signal-free corridor from the Delhi-Haryana border to central Delhi, connecting ISBT, Outer Ring Road, and Wazirabad corridor, he said.

The extension will reduce travel time for those coming from Sonipat, Rohtak, and the Urban Extension Road (UER) while easing bottlenecks at Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, and Roshanara Road.

"Delhi needs futuristic and innovative solutions that cater to the growing infrastructural needs of Delhi and its citizens. We are moving away from the past practice of short-term patchworks," Verma said.

"This corridor will be a major relief for commuters from North and North-West Delhi, as well as those travelling from Haryana. Once operational, it will provide a direct, high-speed route to Central Delhi and help bring down travel time and pollution levels," he added.

According to preliminary PWD estimates, the corridor could reduce travel time between the Delhi-Haryana border and Kashmere Gate by up to 40 per cent.