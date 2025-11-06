PWD to install mist spraying system in Anand Vihar area to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) will install mist spraying systems at one of the most polluting locations in Delhi, Anand Vihar, to combat air pollution, officials said on Thursday.

This would be the fourth top polluting location in the city where PWD has planned to install the dust-suppressing mechanism.

Before this, projects have also been initiated at the Narela, Bawana and Jahangirpuri areas, which are among the top 13 polluting locations.

"The sprinklers will be installed on the central verges of roads in Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar. Tenders have been floated for the project," a PWD official said.

The systems will spray RO water, having a total capacity of 2,000 litres per hour. The cost of the project is Rs 4 crore, which includes operation and maintenance for five years, he added.

According to the tender, the system will be powered by a capacity RO water pumping unit, and to ensure the security of the equipment, the tender document also specifies the deployment of security guards.

"The misting system will operate in two shifts -- 6 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. The contractor will also be responsible for a five-year defect-free liability," the tender states.

Anand Vihar has an inter-state bus terminal, which leads to an increase in vehicular emissions in the area. The work will be carried out for Rs 2 crore and will be completed in 30 days, the officials said.

This initiative follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive in March to install sprinklers and smog guns throughout the year to address air quality concerns.

In June, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted an on-ground inspection of a similar Automatic Misting System installed on Lodhi Road.

The officials stated that these systems are designed to suppress dust particles and reduce carbon emissions. PTI SSM SMV NB