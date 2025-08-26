PWD to study drainage around Delhi Airport Terminal 1 after waterlogging issues

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) To address the problems of persistent waterlogging around Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport, the Public Works Department (PWD) will assess the drainage network around the airport and the three main roads leading to the location, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, in a recent inter-departmental meeting headed by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, the matter was discussed in detail, and necessary directions were given by the minister to find a solution. "The PWD has been requested to examine all drains in these areas maintained by them and check for the discharge carrying capacity of these drains for corrective measures. If needed, also undertake desilting and declogging of these drains on priority," a government official said. Starting from the Jheel Park area in South Delhi and passing through the Air Force station at Subroto Park, the road stretches that will be covered under the study will be from the Dhaula Kuan junction to the Parade Road crossing, the Parade Road junction and the Ullan Bataar Marg junction, and from Dwarka Road to the Thimmaya Marg junction. Earlier in May, PWD officials, along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), held an on-ground inspection of the three stretches. "During inspection, it was noticed that the drain along National Highway-48 near pillar no 156 has no drain outlet, due to which waterlogging takes place. The water also goes to the underpass leading to Parade Road," the officials added. It has also been decided that from NSG Chowk, near IGI, a 600-diameter pipeline will be laid to dispose of collected water from Thimmaya Marg Junction, officials added. Additionally, the NHAI has released an amount of Rs 3.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) for finding water drainage solutions in the area. The DCB is currently conducting a study of the area, and concerned officers from PWD will hold an on-site inspection to find out possible solutions, officials added. PTI SSM SSM MPL MPL