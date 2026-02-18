PwDs disappointed by Rajasthan budget: Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the Rajasthan Budget 2026-27 has left specially-abled persons feeling "cheated" as it did not make any allocations for their welfare.

The budget was presented by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the Finance portfolio, on February 11.

In a statement, Gehlot said the BJP government's budget has "completely disappointed" specially-abled persons in the state.

The former chief minister claimed that during his tenure, two universities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) were established, but their functioning has now come to a halt.

"If their work had progressed, they would have benefited the disabled in the state," he said.

Gehlot said the state government has been silent on the recruitment of special educators and that there has been no significant increase in welfare schemes for PwDs.