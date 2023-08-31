PwDs must offer suggestions for effective policy on disability welfare, says MLA Bachchu Kadu

Palghar, Aug 31 (PTI) Maharashtra is the first state in the country to have a ministry for disability welfare and its policy will be made after detailed discussions with persons with disability (PwDs), MLA Bachchu Kadu said on Thursday.

Addressing an event in Palghar, he asked authorities to organises workshops for PwDs and also keep aside a day in the month to solve their problems.

Maharashtra's Ministry of Disability Welfare was carved out of the state's Ministry of Social Welfare on January 9 this year.

"People with disabilities must come forward to offer suggestions to the government so that an effective policy for their welfare can be made," said Kadu, who is chairperson of state-level committee of the disability welfare department. PTI COR BNM BNM