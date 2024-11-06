PWDs should be encouraged to fight elections: Delhi Assembly Speaker in Commonwealth conference

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who is participating in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Australia, said persons with disability should be encouraged to fight elections, a statement said on Wednesday.

Goel is in Sydney for the conference being held on from November 3 to 8.

The Speaker in his speeches talked about issues of violence and abusive language used by parliamentarians in Commonwealth, benchmarking, standards and guidelines, and creating exclusive elections for persons with disabilities, it said.

Presiding officers of Parliament and legislatures from the Commonwealth countries are participating in the conference, added the statement.