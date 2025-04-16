PWP general secretary's brother, leaders from opposition ranks join BJP

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) In a setback to the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Raigad district of Maharashtra, its former MLA Pandit Patil joined the BJP on Wednesday which also welcomed leaders from other parties to its fold.

Pandit Patil is the brother of PWP general secretary Jayant Patil. Along with him, former party MLA Aswad Patil and several workers also joined the saffron party in Mumbai.

Reacting to this development, Jayant Patil said both leaders had already distanced themselves from the party during the previous assembly elections.

He claimed their departure would not affect PWP's committed voter base. "This is a time for internal reflection on the role of leadership within the party," Jayant Patil added.

Pandit Patil said he joined the BJP because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"BJP gives opportunities to those who work. The decision (to quit PWP) was taken at the request of party workers," he said.

BJP working president Ravindra Chavan was present when Patil joined the party at its Mumbai office. Pandit Patil said many members of local bodies have also crossed over to BJP.

In western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, former MLA from Kagal, Sanjay Ghatge, and his son Ambrish Ghatge, director of Gokul Milk, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The entry of the Ghatge father-son could strengthen the party's base in Kolhapur district.

Sanjay Ghatge had earlier won a byelection in 1998 on a Shiv Sena ticket. He later contested elections from Congress, Shiv Sena, and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana but was not successful.

Prashant Hire, son of a former minister, also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Separately, several supporters of NCP (SP) leader Ramraje Nimbalkar also joined the BJP.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora from Shahapur in Thane, affiliated with NCP (SP), also joined the BJP. Shivaji Deshmukh was among the other entrants.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed all the new members.

"The BJP's base is expanding in the state. Two major leaders from Congress are expected to join BJP soon. The MahaVikas Aghadi is facing difficulties," he said, adding that the BJP will continue to grow its primary membership, which currently stands at 1.51 crore, with plans to add another 50 lakh members. PTI ND NSK