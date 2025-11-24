Python beaten to near death after it attacks labourer in Kota thermal plant premises

Kota (RJ), Nov 24 (PTI) A contractual labourer was rescued by fellow workers after a 14-foot-long python coiled tightly around his legs in Kota thermal power plant campus on Monday morning.

The man has been admitted to a hospital.

The reptile, which received multiple violent blows, is being treated at a rescue centre, though doctors say its chance of survival looks grim.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am, when the labourer, Nand Singh (53), was on his way to switch on the valve of a pipeline to Unit 5 and tread over some bushes on the premises.

The python, which was lurking under the bush, wrapped around Singh's legs in a tight grip. On hearing his screams, other labourers rushed to the spot. They attacked the python with sticks and sharp-edged pieces of wood while Singh kept yelling in pain. After nearly 10 minutes of struggle, they managed to rescue the labourer and rush him to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the python, which received multiple blows until it was left nearly dead, and shifted it to a rescue centre.

According to veterinary doctor Vilas Rao who attended to the injured reptile, it has received more than 50 injuries on its body and there is little chance of it surviving.

"The python's body has been punctured with deep gashes and its mouth is completely crushed. We have administered antibiotics and life-saving drugs, but there is hardly a chance for its survival," Dr Rao said.

Meanwhile, Kota Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Muthu S said strict action will be taken against those who inflicted deep injuries on the reptile even after it freed the labourer.

A search is underway for the culprits and an FIR will be lodged in the matter, he said.

"It is an offence to have further injured the python after they freed the man from its grip. It should have been handed over to the forest department team," the DFO said.