Python dies of electrocution in busy market area

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) A nine-foot-long python died of electrocution near IIT Market in Powai on Sunday, a Forest department official said.

The reptile was found in a power box, he said, adding that the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are not known. The forest department took custody of the python carcass, assisted by rescuers from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), he added.

"More details about the cause of the death will be known after the postmortem," according to the official.

He said Indian rock pythons are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.