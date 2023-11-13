Qatar airlines from Kozhikode to Doha cancelled due to technical reasons

Kozhikode: A Doha-bound Qatar airlines flight from Calicut International Airport here was cancelled on Monday due to technical reasons, airport sources said.

The flight -- QR 537 -- was scheduled to depart around 4am.

The 135 passengers who were to travel to Doha have been shifted to hotels, the sources said.

Either an alternative aircraft would arrive from Qatar to take the passengers or the technical issue will be rectified, but both options would take around 8 hours, the sources said.

Therefore, the passengers would be able to depart for Doha only in the evening, they said.