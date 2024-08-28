Qatar hands over two seized 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib to Indian Embassy: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Qatar authorities on Wednesday handed over to the Indian Embassy in Doha two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib seized from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A 'saroop' is a physical copy of the holy book revered by the Sikh community worldwide.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on August 23 had said that India took up with Qatar reports of seizure of copies of Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.

"Qatar authorities have today handed over to our Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two Saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. We thank the Government of Qatar for the same," the MEA said in the statement on Wednesday.

"We also appeal to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters," it added.