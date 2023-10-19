Qatari court expected to give judgement in case involving 8 Indians in jail this month

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A court in Qatar is likely to deliver its verdict this month in a case involving eight former Indian Navy personnel, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The Indians have been held in custody since August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the seventh hearing in the case was held on October 3 and that India is closely following the proceedings in the "court of first instance".

"We understand that a judgement is expected later this month," he said.

Asked whether Qatari authorities made the charges against the men in the court, Bagchi said: "Yes, the charges were presented as part of the hearings, but I wouldn't like to get into the legal part of it." The eight Indians were working for private firm Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

India's ambassador to Qatar met the men in prison on October 1 after being granted consular access.

"They have legal representation in court...we are now looking forward to what the court judgement is and we hope that they are able to return back to India," Bagchi said. PTI MPB ZMN