QR-coded entry pass, extensive traffic arrangements in place for India AI Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Tech-driven security will mark the India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit being hosted in the national capital, with invitees receiving QR-coded passes that will be scanned to authenticate their identity before entering the venue, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the high-profile event to ensure smooth access for the delegates while minimising inconvenience to the regular commuters, officials said.

The AI Impact Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, with some bilateral meetings scheduled at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, from February 16 to 20.

Delhi Police has set up a dedicated 'AI Impact Summit Cell' for focused planning and coordination related to the event.

As part of the security plan, all invitees will be issued passes embedded with QR codes. Security personnel at the entry points will scan the codes, which will display the name and photograph of the invitee, a senior police officer told PTI.

“The QR codes will also be colour-coded according to the designated entry points at the venue. This will help prevent impersonation and ensure law and order is maintained during the summit, as several important dignitaries will be attending it,” the officer said.

Around 15 heads of state, more than 100 CEOs of major global companies and ministers from various countries are expected to attend the summit, the officer added.

Designated parking facilities have been created near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, National Zoological Park, National Stadium, inside and outside the Bharat Mandapam, and along the Bhairon Marg, police said.

More than 4,000 Delhi Traffic Police personnel, including 10 DCPs, will be deployed to manage traffic during the summit, the officials said.

The city has been divided into 10 traffic zones and 22 sectors to cover Bharat Mandapam, 10 identified luxury hotels housing foreign delegates, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and key connecting routes.

Officials said that unlike the G20 Summit in 2023, no extreme travel or access restrictions are planned, and schools, offices and business establishments will function as usual.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dinesh Kumar Gupta, told PTI that routes and diversions are being planned to ensure minimal disruption, particularly to school buses and regular vehicular movement.

The key routes for VVIP movement will include Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Teen Murti Marg, Prithviraj Road and the C-Hexagon near India Gate, police said, adding that briefings of traffic personnel have already begun.