QR codes at liquor shops in Indore to guarantee 'fair deal' to tipplers

Indore, Jun 10 (PTI) Amid complaints that customers are being fleeced at liquor shops in Indore district, the Excise department has come up with a digital solution through QR codes that can be scanned to know the accurate price of the booze brand, officials said on Tuesday.

The QR codes have been pasted at all 173 shops selling Indian and foreign liquor in the district as per the guidelines of the state government.

According to officials, customers can immediately get information about the correct price of bottles of any liquor brand simply by scanning these QR codes with their mobile phones.

