QR codes in govt offices helping citizens submit complaints, suggestions in Gujarat's Anand

Anand (Gujarat), Nov 13 (PTI) In a novel initiative, QR codes have been placed in government offices across Gujarat's Anand district, using which citizens are submitting their complaints, suggestions and other feedback directly to officials for a faster and transparent grievance redressal.

This system has been implemented across the district, with the feedback reviewed regularly for timely resolution, officials said.

Citizens can scan the codes to submit feedback, complaints or suggestions directly to officials. The feedback is categorised from one to five, allowing users to report issues under different departments, they said.

District Collector Praveen Chaudhary said, "This 360-degree setup has been created because some people are unable to directly convey their feedback to the collector. Through a simple and transparent process using a QR code, they will now be able to submit their feedback easily." According to the officials, 200 to 300 feedback entries are received every month.

If an employee receives multiple complaints, administrative action, including transfer, may be taken, they said.

Residents also welcome the move.

Jayeshbhai, an applicant from Anand, said, "The QR code system is helping people get their work done more quickly." Another resident, Jatinbhai Patel, said, "There should be such QR codes everywhere so that you don't have to ask anyone. You can simply scan and message your issue, and you will receive an immediate response." The initiative was launched after authorities found that grievances raised during Gram Sabhas often failed to reach appropriate offices, the officials said.

The digital feedback mechanism has improved efficiency and accountability, making Anand a model for tech-driven governance in rural India, they added.