Quack held for running clinic in Faridabad without degree

Faridabad, Oct 8 (PTI) A quack was arrested in Faridabad's Parvatiya Colony area for operating a clinic without a valid medical degree, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had been treating people for quite some time by posing as a doctor. An FIR has been registered at Saran police station, they added.

According to the police, Faridabad Health Department received a complaint that a person was running a clinic fraudulently in Parvatiya Colony and was giving wrong medicines to the patients.

Complaints had also surfaced that the health of many patients had deteriorated due to the accused giving wrong medicines, he added.

Taking an action on the complaints, Senior Medical Officer Manjeet Singh, along with the police team raided the clinic. When asked to produce his medical degree, the accused was unable to produce any valid certificate or degree, the police said.

The accused identified as Mobin Ahamad. During interrogation he told police that he does not have any medical qualification, but used to give medicines to 20 to 30 patients every day.

A senior police officer said that they are investigating and are questioning the accused. PTI COR NB NB