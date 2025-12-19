Quad partners carry out first Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Field Training Exercise

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Quad partners have carried out the first Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Field Training Exercise to enhance shared logistics capacity for swift and effective responses to regional humanitarian needs, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The field training exercise of the grouping, comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US, was held from December 8 to 12.

"On the sidelines of Operation Christmas Drop, Quad partners carried out the first Indo-Pacific Logistics Network Field Training Exercise (Dec 8-12) to enhance shared logistics capacity for swift and effective responses to regional humanitarian needs," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Friday, said, Quad partners "successfully conducted their first Field Training Exercise (FTX) on the sidelines of Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN)".

The IPLN is an initiative that enables Quad partners to leverage shared logistics capabilities to support civilian response to large-scale natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific to save lives, boost recovery efforts, and provide support for regional partners, it said.

This FTX strengthened the Quad partners' disaster response capacity through training activities, including boarding a Japan Air Self-Defence Force C-130H transport aircraft, the statement said.

"The FTX focused on interoperability and coordination between the Quad partners' capabilities. This capacity is key to the Quad's goal to better support regional partners in moments of need," it added.

Together with the IPLN Tabletop Exercise (TTX) conducted in April 2025, this FTX reflected the Quad's commitment to strengthening practical cooperation to address regional challenges and to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

"In the future, we plan to explore regular IPLN activities, including tabletop and field training exercises, confidence-building measures, and subject matter expert exchanges," it added.

The Quad has unveiled a series of initiatives in the last few years with a broad aim to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. China believes the coalition is aimed at containing it.