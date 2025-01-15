Quadriplegic ex-serviceman creates mouth-painted portrait of Army chief

Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) A 37-year-old retired aircraftman, paralysed in an on-duty accident, has exemplified resilience and overcome his challenges with positivity by taking to mouth painting, turning his artistic journey into a source of inspiration for people.

Mridul Ghosh, a quadriplegic, presented a mouth-painted portrait of Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi to the latter at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday.

"I feel proud to have created a painting of our Army chief. Though I am retired, the bond and attachment I share with the armed forces will never diminish," Ghosh, who is wheelchair-bound, told PTI on Tuesday.

Despite the challenges posed by his condition, he discovered his passion for mouth painting at the PRC.

Ghosh said he retired from the Air Force after being injured during an on-duty accident that left him paralysed in 2010.

In 2015, he came to the PRC where he discovered his love for painting despite having no prior background in the art.

"After arriving here, I began practising mouth painting and have since started teaching it to six other fellow soldiers at the centre," Ghosh said.

The Army chief and his wife, Sunita Dwivedi, on Tuesday visited the PRC, located at Range Hills, Kirkee, in Pune.

Ghosh said it was matter of great pride for him to have the opportunity to meet the Army chief and present the painting to him.

"I created this piece of art to celebrate his (Army chief's) presence on our premises. It took me seven to eight days to complete the painting, using acrylic colours on canvas to make the 12x16 inches portrait of the Army chief," he added.

General Dwivedi was impressed by the PRC residents' remarkable skills and resilience, particularly highlighting their breath-taking mouth paintings.

He commended them for their creativity and strength, noting their achievements serve as an inspiring testament to their perseverance, a release stated.

The Army chief emphasised the centre's pivotal role in fostering self-reliance and providing motivation to those facing the life's toughest challenges.

Speaking to PTI during his visit to the PRC, General Dwivedi lauded the enthusiasm of the paraplegic soldiers.

"I was so happy to see the exuberance, josh and enthusiasm among the patients. They did not seem like patients at all. At any stage, they do not appear as patients...they look like leaders of tomorrow," he said.

"The way they are playing, the vibrancy about their achievements, and their skills in fields like painting and sports have become an inspiration for all of us," he added.

The centre is known for the rehabilitation of defence personnel who suffered spinal cord injuries while serving the nation. It provides comprehensive care and features a range of amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life of its residents. PTI SPK GK