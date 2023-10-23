Quadruplets born in North Kashmir’s border town of Kupwara

New Delhi: A woman hailing from the border town of Keran in Kupwara, North Kashmir, gave birth to quadruplets last night, as reported. The journey leading to this extraordinary occurrence began when the expectant mother was admitted to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Keran due to labour pains.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the medical team at PHC Keran promptly referred the woman to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, and this transition took place around midnight. The critical moment was met with diligent and expert care by a team of dedicated medical professionals.

In a stunning turn of events, the mother successfully delivered four babies – three girls and one boy – around 2 AM. As of the latest update, all the newborns, as well as their mother, are reported to be in stable condition.

Medical Superintendent of Kupwara, Dr. Mohammad Shafi, talking to the media regarding this rare and challenging case. He remarked that such occurrences are exceedingly rare and pose substantial challenges for medical teams.

Dr Shafi went on to express his relief, noting, "Fortunately, this instance resulted in a normal delivery, defying the odds associated with such cases. Typically, such cases require a high level of assessment and precision. The positive aspect here is that we did not need to refer the woman to another hospital, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our medical team."