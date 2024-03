Shillong, Mar 12 (PTI) A mild-intensity earthquake hit western Meghalaya on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 was detected at a depth of 5 km in West Garo Hills district at 2:27 pm, the official at the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The tremors were felt across the state but there were no reports of loss of lives or damaged property. PTI JOP SBN SBN