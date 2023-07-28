Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said.

The quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Siang district.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in its Twitter handle.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat: 30.01 & Long: 94.48, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 221km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Am3hE3KvGj@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/T4ZdCOX9MK — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 28, 2023

Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.